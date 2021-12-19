GPL Week 9: Kotoko back to winning ways, Aduana go top

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Source: GNA

Kumasi Asante Kotoko bounced back to winning ways as they edged Legon Cities 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, after failing to grab the maximum points in the last two games in the league.

Cameroonian striker Franck Etouga Mbella scored a brace for the Porcupine Warriors as they secured all three points against a Legon Cities side who continue their seven-match winless run.



Kotoko despite their win still stays in third position three points adrift league leaders Aduana Stars who beat Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace for his side with Sam Adams providing the other solitary strike to help the 'Ogyaa Boys' to secure the three points and continue the six-match winning streak.



Berekum Chelsea did pull two goals in the late stages of the second half but it was too late to get anything from the match.



David Abagna scored his goal of the season for RTU as they eased past Elmina Sharks 2-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Ronald Frimpong scored the cushion goal for the Northern giants.



It was the eight-goal in nine matches for Abagna who has been ruthless in front of goal this season.

Darlington Gyan Fosu's late strike for Karela United proved crucial as they secured a point against Bechem United who led the game through a strike from Augustine Okrah in the 51st minute.



West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) ended their three-match losing streak with a home win against Medeama United who had not lost in six games going into the match.



But substitute Samson Agyapong scored in the 94th minute to seal victory for Academy Boys which lifted them off the bottom of the league table.



Hearts of Oak would take on Accra Lions in Sunday's late game while King Faisal host Dreams on Monday.



Below are some results of week nine:



Dormaa: Aduana Stars 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Obuasi: Ashanti Gold SC 0-0 Great Olympics



Techiman: Eleven Wonders 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars FC



Anyinase: Karela United 1-1 Bechem United



Dawu: Legon Cities 1-2 Asante Kotoko



Sogakope: WAFA 1-0 Medeama SC