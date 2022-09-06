GPNSP, a saviour that has led my people to the bank unprecedentedly - DCE eulogises government

District Chief Executive for Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang

Source: Nana Peprah

The District Chief Executive for Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, has praised the NPP government and the ministry of local government and rural development for the introduction of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project.

According to him, the project which aims at eradicating poverty from the system has really benefitted most residents within his jurisdiction in almost all walks of the projected fields such as plantation, road construction, and the dam projects.



Explaining how the project had benefitted his people, the DCE said the district assembly has currently employed almost 500 people who are working on various projects such as a 30 hector cashew farm in different areas within the district, a 3.4 km road project at Kofi Bourkrom and a dam project at Nseseresu.



The DCE also mentioned that areas such as Meweremfiriwo, Baakrom, Abetensua, Yankokrom, Nseseresu, and Kofibuokrom had combined to produce the 30 hector cashew plantation which has benefitted most of the people.



"The project has been very enormous. You go to Meweremfiriwo, Baakrom, and Abetensua, you also go to Yankokrom and then Nseseresu and Kofibuokrom, it was labour intensive project. So that is to say that the vulnerable were engaged and at the end of every month, they were taking some form of wage. That has been very very beneficial to them," he said.



The DCE further revealed that most of the beneficiaries who had never been to the bank before say they are very thankful to the project for being the saviour that has been leading them to the bank to withdraw money at the end of every month.

"If you meet them, the common thing they say is that, had it not been for this project, they would never have been to the bank. For me, it tells us that some level of confidence has been created in them. Apart from that, some level of economic empowerment has now been witnessed. There are some of them who now testify how the project has helped them acquire land, and have started projects on the lands."



The DCE said this after the deputy minister of local government and rural development, Hon. Augustine Collins Ntim visited the Dormaa East District, specifically the Nseseresu community as part of his three days tour to the three Brong - Ahafo Regions to inspect the progress of the ongoing Ghana Productive Safety Net Project.



The Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) which provides tailored support to the poorest households or districts in Ghana, also seeks to address the demand-side constraints to accessing services that would strengthen productivity.



The part of the project which is supervised by the local government ministry is warded under two major components, thus, Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) and Production Inclusion. The first phase of the project which was mostly Labour Intensive dominated is expected to end in December 2022 to pave way for the 2nd phase which will be both Labour Intensive and Production Inclusion.



After thanking the government through the deputy local government minister, the DCE further pleaded with the minister present to as a matter of urgency consider the district in the second phase of the project to benefit more people.

According to him, the district had wanted to add oil palm and coconut as part of the plantation project and he pleaded with the deputy sector minister to support the district in that regard. He pleaded with the ministry to include the coconut and the oil palm plantation to help employ more people in the project.



He also pleaded with the ministry to add toilet projects for the district in the second phase since most households within the district were lacking toilet facilities.



Meanwhile, the chiefs and residents of the Nseseresu community praised the government for bringing such wonderful projects to the community. Nana Takuo, secretary of the traditional council, speaking on behalf of the chiefs applauded His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and the ministry of local government and rural development for bringing such projects that have employed many people within the area. He explained how beneficial the project had been to the community where he pleaded for more.



The national coordinator of the project, Dr. George Osei Ababio commended the district chief executive, the chiefs, and the beneficiaries for the excellent execution of all the three projects such as the cashew plantation, road, and dam within their jurisdiction.



He however pleaded with the government to grant the district all their requests in phase two since their output in the first phase was a clear indication of their readiness to do more.

In his speech, he further gave an insight into how the project seeks to complement the vision of the government to alleviate poverty in rural communities, where he revealed that the dream was achievable should it be given the needed support.



Finally, the deputy minister of local government and rural development, Hon. Collins Ntim commended the DCE, Nananom, and the beneficiaries for embracing the project.



According to him, the Dormaa East district which was initially not part of the targeted areas, later became part, that is after the area MP and the DCE had pleaded for the district to be considered.



He reiterated the president's dream to support dominant works within the various rural areas in the second phase of the project where he revealed that the request made by the district was going to be considered. He also promised to discuss with the sector minister, Hon. Dan Botwe so that the Dormaa East district is considered in the second phase of the project.



According to him, 209 dams including the one at Nseseresu had so far been constructed under the project across the country.

He also revealed that feeder roads with an average kilometre of 3.5 under the labour-intensive intervention where manpower is required to help benefit employees within the various communities had also been witnessed across the country. Thus, employees are paid at the end of every month.



The deputy minister further revealed that about 61,500 people had so far received training under the production inclusion, and reiterated government's commitment to making sure the pro-poverty alleviation project becomes successful.