GPRTU denies supporting 40% upward adjustment in transport fares

Concerned Drivers Association announce plans to increase transport fares by 40% effective January 17

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union GPRTU has dissociated itself from any attempts to increase transport fares by 40%.

This follows an announcement by the Concerned Drivers Association of plans to increase transport fares by 40% effective January 17, 2022.



Head of Communications at GPRTU Abass, Imoro told Nathaniel Nartey that the Concerned Drivers Association is going about its actions in the wrong way, and expects to have a meeting with them to iron out issues.

"We disassociate ourselves from that because we all came together to form the Coalition (Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators) and without any reason they came out with this statement and in any case is that the way to go about to increase transport fares?”, according to the Head of Communications for GPRTU Abass Imoro.