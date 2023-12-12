GRA donates medical equipment to Korle-Bu Children’s Renal Unit

GRA supported Korle Bu Children's Renal Unit with medical equipment

Source: GNA

Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has presented medical equipment to the Korle-Bu Children’s Renal Unit.

The items worth GHC50,000 include kidney dishes, oxygen cylinders, digital thermometers, a blood pressure machine, bedside lockers, sanitizers, and screens.



The rest are a bed with side rolls, BMI scales, a handmade pulse oximeter, and pillows.



Mrs Nana Birago Owusu-Ansah, Deputy Head, of Communications and Public Affairs, GRA, said the Authority prioritised the health of all, especially children, in national development.



“This is important because, without good health, it will be difficult to work and pay taxes for the country’s development,” she said.



The gesture, she stressed, also formed part of the Authority’s ’corporate social responsibility to respond to the needs of society, especially terminally ill children.



“We got in touch with the management of the hospital, and we realised they needed medical equipment to improve health care,” he said.

Mrs Owusu-Ansah said GRA had over the years been donating to the cardiovascular unit of the hospital but decided to extend this year’s support to the children’s renal unit.



She said the Authority would continue to support the hospital to improve health care delivery, especially for children.



She urged other corporate institutions to come on board, support the health needs of children in hospitals, and ensure sustained development.



Dr Victoria May Adabayeri, Paediatric Nephrologist, at Korle-Bu Children’s Renal Unit, thanked the Authority for the donation and pledged to use the items for their intended purposes.



She said the equipment was timely and would help improve the health of the children in the renal unit.