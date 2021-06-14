GRA head office ravaged by fire in 2019 to be reopened in July

The GRA head office annex was ravaged by fire in December 2020

• The GRA head office annex is scheduled for reopening in July 2021

• The edifice located at Nkrumah Circle has remained closed since December 2019 when the archives unit was burnt



• Renovation is currently at the furnishing stage and is set to be completed by the end of June



The Acting Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has disclosed that the head office annex of the GRA which was gutted by an inferno in 2019 will be reopened for business in July this year.



The office close to the Kwame Nkrumah interchange has remained closed since December 2019 when a fire outbreak affected the archives unit of the office.



Following the incident, arrangements were made for staff working in the building to relocate to other offices including the headquarters, Kinbu branch, Adabraka Branch and another building right across the street of the affected building while renovations were undertaken.

In a Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ammishaddai revealed that the renovated office is currently undergoing furnishing which is expected to be completed by the end of June.



Personnel will subsequently return to the premises in July this year.



The Commissioner made the disclosure after he participated in the ongoing Green Ghana Project when he planted a tree at the head office of the GRA on Saturday, June 12.



He implored business owners and taxpayers to support the campaign by planting trees on the premises of their businesses and in their homes.



He further revealed that the GRA would plant trees at all its premises across the country.

Government's Green Ghana project aims to plant an estimated 5 million trees across the country.







