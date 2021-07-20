GRA invites Korankye-Ankrah’s daughter over US$1 million gift from church group

General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has in a letter invited the daughter of Rev. Samuel Korankye Ankrah, Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah, over a said US$1 million gift.



The development comes after Naa Dromo Korankye-Ankrah received the gift from a group of young professionals at her wedding ceremony held on July 10, 2021.

The Authority has explained the invitation forms part of a compliance program to assist individuals to comply with their tax obligations.



The letter sighted by GhanaWeb read, “This is to notify you that you have been selected to benefit from the special compliance assistance program of the Ghana Revenue Authority to help you make accurate disclosures of your income to the Commissioner-General of GRA and avoid the imposition penalties, interest, and other sanctions.”



“Information available to the GRA indicates you have received an amount of one million dollars (US$1 million) as gift from friends,” the letter read.



The GRA said that further checks showed that Naa Dromo Korankye Ankrah owns a business registered as an enterprise under the name 'NDKA star'.

“Our records also show that you have never filed your personal income tax returns to the GRA and that you have two taxpayer-identification numbers (TIN) as follows P0010667288 and P0022407596," the GRA pointed.



The newly wedded Naa Dromo Korankye Ankrah is expected at the GRA office on July 23, 2021, for a discussion over the issues raised.







Meanwhile, her father Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah has said the US$1 million given to his daughter during her elaborate wedding ceremony was not real but rather a “faith cheque.”

In a sermon to his congregation, the General overseer of the Royal House Chapel International said that the cheque should be viewed as solely symbolic.



“Some people did not catch the idea of the presentation. They thought it was really money that was presented… The cheque was a faith cheque, not a real cheque," Rev. Ankrah said.



“What these young people are saying is that they believe God, that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million. That is the statement they are making,” the General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International added.



He further noted that although the matter is a private one, his church deemed it important to clarify issues.

“There is transparency and there is nothing we hide,” he stressed.



