GRASAG-GIMPA congratulates Prof. Bonsu on his appointment as GIMPA Rector

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu is the new Rector of GIMPA

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) branch, has welcomed the appointment of Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu as Rector of GIMPA.

A statement jointly signed by Mr Iddi Yire, President, GRASAG-GIMPA, and Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah-Fotiah, Public Relations Officer, GRASAG-GIMPA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, congratulated Prof Bonsu for accepting to stir the affairs of the Institute from 1st September onwards.



"Accepting such a task comes with great responsibilities, but GRASAG-GIMPA wishes to assure you that we shall always stand by you as you strive to reshape and transform this great Institute of ours," it said.

"GRASAG-GIMPA looks forward to having an impacting and amicable working relationship with you."



"Akwaaba Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu!!!"