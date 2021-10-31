GRASAG-GIMPA launch Graduate Studies Endowment Fund

Members of GRASAG-GIMPA

Source: Kwame Ofosu Asare, Contributor

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), has launched an endowment fund christened, Graduate Studies Endowment Fund (GSEF).

The main objective of the GSEF is to assist needy and deserving students to have a more comfortable stay at the Institute.



Speaking at the launch of the fund in Accra, the founding President of GRASAG-GIMPA, Mr. Raphael Apetorgbor, who unveiled the fund, said the GSEF would serve as a source for funding for graduate research.



He said that the fund shall also be a supplementary route for any other academic programmes or projects that may be useful to graduate students.



Mr. Apetorgbor disclosed that a policy deriving its power from the GRASAG-GIMPA’s constitution had been put in place by the founding fathers of GRASAG-GIMPA.



According to him, the policy defined the organs, structure and function of the endowment fund.

He said that the fund was supposed to be launched last year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Apetorgbor explained that the establishment of an endowment fund in universities remained the best practice around the globe.



He, therefore, entreated students' leaders in the country to establish endowment funds to support brilliant students to enable them to succeed in their education.



“The establishment of endowment fund in educational institutions around the world is common now because of its significance so I humbly appeal to our students' leaders to establish these funds to support deserving students. The embezzlement of students’ funds is not ethical so let us put these monies we receive into good use,” Mr. Apetorgbor emphasized.



He urged Ghanaians to support educational institutions through endowment funds.

Mr. Apetorgbor commended management of the institute for their support to GRASAG-GIMPA and was optimistic successive administrations would serve the interest of students.



He also entreated the pioneer board to work assiduously to grow the Graduate Students Endowment Fund and report very high returns.



The Deputy Rector, Professor Martin Morgan Tuuli commended GRASAG-GIMPA for the laudable initiative.



He said anywhere that GIMPA graduates showed up, they were able to shine; stating that for that reason, GIMPA was very proud of raising the kind of leaders that could actually tackle problems and engage in national development.



Professor Wisdom Akpalu, Patron of GRASAG-GIMPA/Dean of the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS), GIMPA, commended the GRASAG-GIMPA leadership for being men and women of integrity.

He urged the leadership to be ethical and selfless in their dealings so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the student body.



Former Dean of Students at GIMPA, Professor Anthony Mawuli Sallar praised GRASAG-GIMPA for launching the Graduate Studies Endowment Fund.



He advised the executives to show commitment by allocating one month of their allowance to the fund.



Also present at the launch were Professor Bertha Osei Hwedie, former Dean, School of Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Augustina Akonor, Dean of Students, Mrs. Gloria Appoh, Director of Academic Affairs, Deans and Directors, Faculty, other Senior Members of the Institute and Students.