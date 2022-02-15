GRASAG, UMaT chapter donates GHC 5, 000 cheque to Apiate Support Fund

GRASAG making a donation to the fund

Source: Thomas Tetteh

Graduates Students Association of Ghana, UMaT Chapter, has presented a cheque of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis to the Apiate Support Fund.

In addition, the student's body also donated assorted items to the tune of four thousand Ghana cedis to victims of the January 20 explosion at Apiate in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



The items included bags of rice, toilet rolls, diapers, and cooking oil at a cost of four thousand Ghana cedis.



Making the presentation, President of the Association Emmanuel Numo, said is the policy of the association to give back to society every and looking at the magnitude of the disaster that has befallen the people of Apiate, they could not have given support to any community than Apiate.



He is hopeful that the fund will go a long way to help in rebuilding the devasted community.



“We believe that these items will meet part of the needs of the people of Apiate,” he stated.

He added that from time to time, the association will be visiting the camp to sensitize them.



He appealed to NGOs and Corporate organisations to continue to support and show love to the people of Apiate.



The Deputy Director of NADMO, Mr. Lewis Afful who received the items expressed his appreciation to the UMaT GRASAG for the kind gesture.



He urged them to visit the camp frequently to have some interactions with them, in order to encourage them.