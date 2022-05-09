GRIDCO attributes Saturday’s power outages to ‘system disturbance’

GRIDCO says it has since taken measures to restore power supply to the affected areas

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, several parts of Ghana experienced power outages that affected some parts of Greater Accra, Western and Central Regions, as well as portions of the middle and northern parts.



In a press release explaining this incident, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) has said that the situation resulted from a system disturbance caused to its power system as a result of some faulted equipment.



“At 19:52 h on Saturday, May 07, 2022, the power system experienced a system disturbance due to a faulted equipment on the Takoradi Extension–Winneba line. Consequently, all generating plants in Aboadze, Tema (except Kpone Thermal Power Plant), Bui and Kpong were forced to shut down,” the state-owned electricity transmission company said in a press release dated Monday May 9, 2022.

On the effects of the incident on its operations, GRIDCO said it “caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western/Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country. However, Akosombo and Kpone Thermal Power Plants continued to be in service supplying power.”



While assuring the public of its continued dedication to providing reliable power supply, the company said it has, with immediate effect, insured restored power supply to all of its bulk power supply points by 11:29 pm on Saturday.



“Restoration began immediately, and supply was restored to all bulk supply points by 23:29 h.



“GRIDCo assures its valued stakeholders that it will continue to work towards the provision of a reliable power system for Ghana’s socio-economic development.



“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.