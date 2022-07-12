GRIDCo demolishes structures of encroachers

File photo

GRIDCo has commenced demolishing exercises on its Right of Way (RoW) in parts of Accra.

Affected communities include some areas behind the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Ayigbe Town, Bawaleshie, Adjringano and American House.



The exercise is to rid GRIDCo’s Right of Way of encroachers, whose activities pose a threat to its transmission towers and a danger to the lives of encroachers.



In October 2021, GRIDCo undertook a nationwide Right of Way sensitization exercise to educate encroachers of the risk associated with their activities along the Company’s Right of Way.



During that sensitisation exercise, GRIDCo urged compliance with timelines provided in media publications to prevent any inconveniences.

Under the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (LI 542) as amended by Regulation No. LI 1737 of 2004, it is an offence for persons or institutions to conduct any form of activity in relation to the lands around the location of power transmission lines and towers in Ghana.



Operations including, drilling, excavation works, lorry parks, shops, garages, bars, and real estate undertaken within the RoW reservations are strictly prohibited.



These activities pose danger to human life and property as transmission line faults can result in human casualties and damage to property.



GRIDCo in a press statement said it will collaborate with all relevant state institutions to remove property and structures identified as illegal human activities, within its Right of Way to safeguard public safety and ensure the reliability of power transmission.