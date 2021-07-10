GRNMA to commission Upper East hostel by end of 2021

Photo showing front view of the building

Source: GNA

The President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, says the Association will commission its hostel facility at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region by the close of the year 2021.

She said there was a delay in the progress of work even though the Association had made adequate payment.



“What the Contractor says is that he needs the next couple of months to work and hopefully, he should hand over in December.



“We are of the view that he should do it before December because we have plans of commissioning this edifice before the end of the year,” Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said.



The Association’s President disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Pusu-Namongo after she inspected the hostel project, in the company of National and Regional Executives of the Association, as part of her visit to the Upper East Region.



She gave the assurance that leadership of the GRNMA would follow up on the Consultant and Contractor to ensure that the work was completed and handed over to the Association within the time frame.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said the edifice, which started in 2016, had several rooms, a conference hall, kitchen and laundry facilities, and would serve as the Association’s Secretariat for the Region.



She said it would be opened to members of the public after completion to generate income for the Association.



She said the project was a pride for nurses and midwives in the Region, “We all contribute building levy which is directed into such infrastructural development projects across all our Regions and it will be a pride for members in the Upper East Region.”



The Association’s President said similar projects were completed and fully operational across the GRNMA’s administrative Regions of the country except for Western, Northern and Central Regions, while one was also underway at the Head Office of the GRNMA in Accra.



She explained that even though the Central Region’s project was completed and operational, its conference hall was under construction.

“So there are some projects that we need to finish up and look at how we can begin to support the Districts,” she said.



Mrs Ofori-Ampofo commended members of the Association in the Region for the “Tremendous work” they had done over the years, especially during the year 2020 and the beginning of 2021, and reminded them of the existence of COVID-19 and the need to protect themselves.



She also encouraged nurses and midwives to continue to work diligently and offer their best to the people of the Region.



“We should continue to treat them the way we will like to be treated when we are patients and clients ourselves,” she said.