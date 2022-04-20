0
Menu
News

GSL: I’m still SRC President; my interdiction unlawful – Kutor

22909679 Wonder Victor Kutor

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President of the Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has denied claims of interdiction, describing the move by the Executive council as laughable and unlawful.

Mr Kutor has been interdicted over allegations of financial malfeasance.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the student’s council, the interdiction is grounded on, among others, a prima facie case established upon the probing of Wonder Kutor before the Executive Council on April 7, 2022.

Following the interdiction, the Council has subsequently appointed Yoofi Impraim, Vice President of the Greenhill campus, as interim President until the findings of the Investigation Committee are ready.

However, in response to the claims of interdiction, the embattled SRC President said the move is not only unlawful but also laughable.

He added that he will continue to hold himself as president of the council and perform his duties.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Monday, 19 April 2022, he said “Management has released a notice that there are interested in the matter, as I talk there’s no adverse findings and you say because there’s an allegation against the SRC president [he has been interdicted]

“Once I was in the US, they issued a notice that I should step aside, yesterday they released another notice that I have been interdicted, SRC goes beyond issuing notices. I was elected by the entire student body, I was properly sworn in, the procedure for removing the SRC president is in the constitution, it’s only the court and even that it has to be on stated grounds, it is unfortunate we’ve gotten to this level...”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival