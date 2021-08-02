GSS to announce Ghana's population today

The 2021 Population and Housing Census ended on Saturday, July 31

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is expected to announce the country’s official population later Monday, Monday,2 August 2021 at a press conference in Accra.

This follows the end of the 2021 Population and Housing Census on Saturday, July 31.



The exercise began at midnight on Sunday, June 27 but had to be extended on two occasions because of the inability of census officials to complete data collation.

It was extended by one additional week after it officially ended on Sunday, July 11.



Ghana’s population is estimated to be 31.76 million as of July 31, 2021, based on United Nations' latest data.