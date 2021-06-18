GTA begins domestic, regional tourism campaign with promotional tour

Ghana Tourism Authority has started its domestic and regional tourism

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has started its domestic and regional tourism campaign dubbed, “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana” with a promotional tour of the capital city, Accra.

The four-day tour is aimed at building confidence and whipping up public interest in domestic and regional tourism.



Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Acting Director, Corporate Affairs, GTA, said the tour started on Thursday, June 17, with staff of the GTA and that on Friday June 18, staff of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and other agencies would have their turn.



He said staff of the Ghana Tourism Federation together with other stakeholders would go on the tour on Monday June 21, with the media having a feel of the experience on Tuesday, June 22.



Mr Nelson said the tour would be opened to the public next week, saying, “The public will have the opportunity to experience Ghana with discounted tour packages and a chance to win prizes by sharing the activities they engaged in through postings on all social media platforms.”

He, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to get on board to “experience Ghana and share Ghana.”



As part of efforts to re-enforce the message of the #SeeGhana, #EatGhana, #WearGhana, #FeelGhana, the the GTA launched the “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana campaign” to encourage the public to travel and experience Ghana through the country’s attractions, food, clothing, music and dance.



Some activities lined up for the campaign are: “Travel Share and Win Campaign, Discover, Write and Win, PANAFEST/Emancipation, Book and Tour, Taste of Ghana (Gastronomy Fair), Meet In Ghana Travel Show, Screening of tourism videos on VIP coaches, and December-In-Gh.”