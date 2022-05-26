GTA to clamp down on illegal tourism enterprises

File photo/ Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is to embark on a nationwide enforcement exercise to clamp down on all illegal tourism enterprises.

The authority is asking such entities to regularize their operations by May 31, 2022.



The Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817) mandates GTA to register and license all Tourism Enterprises, which include hotels, spas, guesthouses, hostels, home lodges, car rentals, fast food joints, movie houses, pubs, nightclubs, tour companies, event centers, entertainment centers, Banquet halls, and conference facilities.



Others are traditional catering establishments including chop bars, drinking bars, service apartments, and restaurants.



The Ghana Tourism Authority in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, therefore, directed all Tourism Enterprises that have been operating without valid registration and license from the Authority to immediately apply for the required legalization.



“All Tourism Enterprises including apartments, operating ‘AirBnB’ without a valid license from the authority, contravene section 25 (2) of the Tourism Act 2011 (Act 817) and will have their establishment closed down and sanctioned,” the GTA stated.

The GTA also reminded all licensed Tourism Enterprises to pay any outstanding levies by the end of the month or face the full rigours of the law.



According to the Tourism Act 2011, the Authority shall register and license tourism enterprises and sites and directed that a person shall not operate a tourism enterprise unless that person holds a valid license issued by the Authority in respect of that tourism enterprise.



“A person who contravenes subsection (2), commits an offence and is liable on



summary conviction to a fine of not more than one hundred penalty units or imprisonment for a term of not more than six months or to both,” the statement stated.