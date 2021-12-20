GTA urge hotels to use internet to promote tourism

This was asserted during a training programme for hotel personnel in the Northern Region

Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, Deputy Director of Administration at Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has advised hotels management to use digital marketing to grow their businesses and to promote the tourism sector.

He said digital marketing was one of the important tools used to improve business and bring many opportunities to increase the awareness creation of Ghana tourism globally.



Mr Boateng, who is also the Coordinator of Ghana Cares Obaatan pa programme, gave the advice during a training programme for hotel personnel in the Northern Region organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority through Care Ghana International.



The training held in Tamale was to build the management capacity of the personnel and to increase the marketing of tourism activities in the northern region.



The event was part of the GHC100 billion Ghana Cares “Obaatan pa” programme, which is a three and half-year comprehensive programme to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, return the country to a sustained path of robust growth and create a stronger, more resilient and transformed economy, especially in the tourism sector.



Mr Boateng urged the participants to make use of the social media platforms to promote their brands by creating valuable content and should also use communication with their customers to promote Ghana cultural heritage.

Mr Apaloo Lolo, a Consultant at Total Growth, advised the participants to take customer care very seriously in the hospitality industry.



“Customers always choose the business that has the best customer service, because they want to feel valued and appreciated by getting the best possible experience for their money.”



He said the hospitality industry included all businesses in which customer interactions was a core component of their operations, such as restaurants, bars, resorts, theme parks and tourist destinations.



Mr Lolo said customer services mostly affected all purchases in the hospitality business’s products or services.