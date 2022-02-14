GTA urges churches to form tourist clubs to promote tourism

Signage at GTA headquarters in Accra

Source: GNA

Madam Clara Yaayaa Nketsia, Principal Quality Assurance Officer of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in the Greater Accra Region, has urged churches to organize tourist clubs to promote travelling for pleasure and business.

In celebration of the 'National Chocolate Week,' Madam Nketsia and a team from GTA were at the ICGC Emmanuel Temple in Weija as part of the Authority’s project to promote domestic tourism.



She stated that these clubs should aim at visiting attraction sites periodically and pledged GTA’s support to the clubs by facilitating their visits, including negotiating for discounted group rates.



Madam Nketsia appealed to churches to play their part in the Tourism promotion drive by visiting any of the many attraction sites, including the Kwame Nkrumah Museum, Kakum National Park, Kintampo Waterfall and many others.



She added," You can even start by visiting attraction sites in your locality like the beaches".



According to her, domestic tourism also had a lot of benefits such as reducing stress, building inter-cultural bonds, good ethnic cohesion and many more

" As we all know, February 14 of every year is celebrated as a National Chocolate day in Ghana", she said, explaining that the celebration was aimed at boosting domestic tourism as well as the consumption of chocolate and other cocoa-based products.



Moreover, the Principal Quality Assurance Officer said the theme for the week's celebration was 'Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana'.



She said," In view of this theme, we will like to encourage the church to be consuming a lot of chocolate and other cocoa-based products such as bitter cocoa, milo, pebbles and others".



She said chocolate and other cocoa-based products had many health benefits, including lowering of high blood pressure, improving brain health, lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke, balancing cholesterol levels, weight management, and regulating blood sugar levels, among others.



Madam Nketsia and her team shared about 600 boxes of chocolates to the church, including the children department as their way of celebrating the 'National Chocolate Week'.