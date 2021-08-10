GTEC wins 2020 highest government performing agency award

The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour presents award to Management of GTEC

The Ministry of Education (MoE) under the auspices of the Government of Ghana (GoG) has crowned Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) as the highest government performing agency for the year 2020.

The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour on behalf of the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum August 9, 2021, presented the prestigious award to the Management of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.



The Education Ministers Monday also received Professor Anamuah-Mensah’s evaluation report on the 2020 Performance Agreement of the agencies and reform owners under the Ministry of Education (MoE).



About GTEC

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission was established by the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) which repealed the National Council for Tertiary Education Act 1993 (Act 454) and the National Accreditation Board Act, 2007 (Act 744).



The Tertiary Education Commission, an amalgamation of the National Council for Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board has the mandate to regulate tertiary education in all its forms in Ghana.