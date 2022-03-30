GTP strikes: Tex Styles Ghana Limited assures workers of respect for their rights

Fatoumata Doro, MD of GTP

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, contributor

It will be recalled that on the 24th of February 2022, the media carried reports of unrest within Tex Styles Ghana Limited - producers of GTP and Woodin fabrics.

A section of workers was reported to have embarked on disruption of company activities, preventing the Managing Director, Madam Fatoumata Doro, at the main gate from entering the premises for an extended period, as well as turning off power in the facility.



In a recent notice to staff, management indicated that the disruption has negatively impacted the company’s finances and its brand. The notice signed by the Managing Director of the Company, Madam Fatoumata Doro, expressed her eagerness to turn things around. “The sooner things can return to normal, the better chance of making up for the losses we have experienced”, she wrote.



Through the notice, the staff have been assured of management’s willingness for further dialogue with the local union and the ICU - a move which is being made in the bid to, “confirm mutual purpose and renew joint commitments”. “There is a need for all of us to be clear on the roles and responsibilities of all parties”, stated the notice.



The Managing Director also reassured workers that their rights would continue to be respected at all times and that “management’s actions will always remain within the law and be in the long-term interest of all parties”.

The notice however went on to state that the company will not condone illegal activities that will affect the wellbeing of the workforce.



Employees of Tex Styles Ghana Limited have been urged to conduct themselves in a manner that restores peace and calm, while focusing their energies on supporting the growth of the company.



Management hopes to send positive signals to investors that Ghana is indeed the most dynamic country and economy in Africa. In conclusion, the Managing Director expressed her commitment to maintaining an open door policy for all employees and protecting the interests of all stakeholders at all times. “I look forward to working closely with you to achieve our vision”, she wrote.