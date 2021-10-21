GUBA Awards, UNESCO to celebrate 100 years since death of Yaa Asantewaa

Dentaa Amoateng MBE is the President of GUBA

• It’s been 100 years since the death of Nana Yaa Asantewaa

• The GUBA Awards will mark the event



• Other Black women will also be recognized



It’s been one hundred years since the death of Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the last African woman to lead a major war against colonial powers in 1900, and GUBA is set to celebrate her.



The Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards 2021 will also recognize the contribution of Black women in the diaspora and Africa.



The GUBA Awards, will be held in Accra this year and it will be the first time in the history of the event that it is being held locally.



It will be supported by UNESCO, a statement has said.

“UNESCO would collaborate with your institution (GUBA) towards the event. UNESCO’s work in the area of Culture and Gender, finds convergence in the objectives of GUBA for the awards,” a solidarity letter from UNESCO to GUBA read.



The letter also stated in part, that apart from technical support, UNESCO will also collaborate with GUBA to explore further cooperation in future activities.



Welcoming the support, GUBA Enterprise’s President and CEO, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, lauded the collaboration and said the camaraderie from UNESCO would serve as a major springboard for the success of the awards this year.



“For us at GUBA, such support and collaborations from a powerful organization as UNESCO is a great motivation for us not to fail,” she noted.



These events will observe an important moment in African history, one that is unique to the relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Seychelles and is expected to host several high-profile personalities from the diaspora.



The 2021 GUBA Awards will also raise awareness on maternal mortality and call for measures to ensure safe child delivery across the continent.

GUBA Enterprise believes that every child, born and unborn, has a great potential and must be given the opportunity to fulfill this potential.



The occasion also highlights 2021 as the AU Year of Arts, Culture and Heritage and provides information on the General History of Africa, a UNESCO supported project “unparalleled in its ambition to cover the history of the entire African continent, since the appearance of human beings to contemporary challenges faced by Africans and their Diasporas in the world.”



The GUBA Awards is a non-profit organisation that focuses on enriching the African community in the Diaspora and in Africa with the aim of empowerment and growth. It is an event dedicated to highlighting and rewarding outstanding achievers.



