GUPP inaugurates branch, urges photographers to be dynamic

Members of Ghana Union of Professional Photographers

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Photographers have been challenged to be dynamic and hold a high level of integrity to help them attract the needed customer attractions they deserve.

The National President of the Ghana Union of Professional Photographers (GUPP), Mr. Daniel Selasie, was of the view it is time for photographers to put in more work and investment to ensure they get the needed attention.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Eastern Regional branch at Koforidua on Wednesday, September 21, Mr. Selasie called on photographers to learn on the job and also put in initiatives to make their work appealing to the general public.



Dr. Martin Otu Offei, a lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University who was the Chairman of the program, commended the hard work of photographers in storytelling and keeping memories of people alive at all times.



He proposed a yearly Photography Fair in the region to help sell out works of photographers within the region and give artisans the opportunity to widen their market space.



He advised photographers to be careful with their branding as it takes centre stage in whatever they do.

"You must package yourself well so that you can attract the attention of the public. Branding is very important, and you must take it seriously," he said.



Dr. Otu Offei encouraged photographers to be circumspect in charging for programs so as not to be losers in the long run, as it comes with thorough estimates.



However, the Eastern Regional Secretary of GUPP, Mr. Ham Agbadza, in his address, indicated that the Eastern region branch was formed in 2019 after several failed attempts to survive.



He said his outfit is poised to make photography a great business venture and called on the youth to take advantage of the many opportunities that come with it.