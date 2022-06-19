GUPS swears in new officers for 2022/2023 academic calendar

A photo of the new executives

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

The Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) has elected and sworn into office new executives to steer the affairs of the union for the 2022/2023 academic calendar.

The event was attended by both the outgoing and incoming executives together with the alumni, national executive council, general assembly and students.



Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, CEO of National Petroleum Authority, and Michael Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry were present for the swearing-in ceremony.



Other dignitaries include Kofi Nkansah, C.E.O of NEIP, Mr Prince Osei Kofi, CEO GIFEC, Nii Narku Teinor - Paramount Stool Father of Osu Traditional Area (Osu Tseitse), Akosua Saah Manu, Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority, Salaam Mustafa, Director of Operations, Office of the vice president, Dr Sujith Jayaprakash Rector, Blue Crest University College, Master Denis Appiah Larbi, President, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and a host of other dignitaries whose presence amplified the event to its utmost success.



The outgoing President of the Union, Stephen Akwasi Acquah, in his congratulatory message, cautioned the incoming executives to be circumspect in their dealings and warned against infirmity.

He alluded that much is expected and must make sure the Union reaches its fullest.



The night was crowned with awards to various dignitaries through their sweat the Union has seen a tremendous improvement.



The newly elected executives are Emily Jemima Nyarko, President, Asare Murphy Eric, general secretary and Opoku Stephen, treasurer.



The rest are Teye Charity, International Relations Secretary, Magaret Yankson, the Women Commissioner and Edith Gyekye, the Coordinating Secretary.