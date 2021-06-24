GWCL apologises for erratic water flow in parts of Accra

Communities in hilly areas have experienced irregular supply of water

The management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has noted that most areas within the western part of Accra are experiencing erratic flow of water.

A statement issued by the GWCL on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 indicated that “the company’s engineers are on top of the situation and are working around the clock to resolve the challenges to restore regular flow”.



According to the statement, “this challenge has caused a reduction in the volumes of water produced at the treatment plant, which has triggered a drop in pressures in the distribution system, resulting in irregular flow to communities in hilly areas and no flow at the extreme ends of the distribution network”

The reas affected include Kasoa, Nyanyano, Bortianor, Weija, Gbawe, Malam, Anyaa, Kwashieman, Darkuman, Bubuashie, Fadama, Laterbiokorshie, Mataheko, Korle-Bu, Korle Gorno, Dansoman, Agege, Mamprobi, Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Sowutuom, Achimota, North Industrial Area, North Kaneshie, Tesano and adjoining communities.



“Management wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the situation and assures our cherished consumers that, supply will resume immediately the problem is rectified,” the statement added.