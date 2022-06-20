0
GWCL apologises to Sekondi-Takoradi residents

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has apologised to residents of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis for its inability to supply water to the metropolis since the evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

It explained that the situation was due to problems with the power supply to both Daboase and Inchaban Water Treatment Plants. Adding that, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had three of their pylons fall last Tuesday evening during the heavy downpour.

A release signed by Communications Manager, Western and Central regions, Nana Yaw BarimaBarnie, further said the ECG was currently supplying power to Takoradi from the Central Region.

However, due to the long distance involved, there is a significant drop in the voltage, for which reason GWCL equipment, which requires stable and normal voltage, is unable to start, it said, adding that, even though residents have power in their homes, the GWCL plants could not operate due to the low voltage level.

Repairs were expected to have been completed on Saturday, “barring any unforeseen challenges,” ECG assured.

The release said that, since the incident occurred, the company had not been able to produce water from the two plants, which were the main sources of water supply to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

