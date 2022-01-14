GWCL to ration water due to dry season

The rationing of water to customers is occasioned by the dry season.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is set to ration water to its customers following the dry season.

GWCL in a statement directed its district offices to issue a water plan in order for customers store enough water.



This directive, according to GWCL is as a result of a water-demand management system put in place by the Company.



The GWCL has assured its consumers that it is working with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to improve on water delivery in the country.



“During dry seasons, consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc,” it noted in a press release on Wednesday, January 12. Currently the dry season is on and consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use. These practices ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressures and no flow in some areas, especially the hilly areas,” the statement added.

GWCL has since advised consumers to shut all taps when not in use as well as cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water.



Consumers have also been encouraged to repair all leakages in homes and report all burst pipes to ease the pressure on water systems.



The GWCL has currently resorted to water demand management to ensure equitable distribution of the little water currently being produced at the various treatment plants,” it announced in the press release.



GWCL says has also made its numbers available for prompt response to complaints and that the management of GWCL is doing everything possible is being done to ameliorate the situation.