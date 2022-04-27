GWCL urged to replace it treatment machines in Western Region

Ghana Water Company Limited

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has been advised as a matter of urgency to replace its treatment machines at Daboase and other Dam sites in the Western Region.

This, according to Mr Sekyere Osei Yaw, Director of Conservation Foundation, had become necessary because the machines were deteriorated to the extent that they could no longer produce quality water for public consumption.



Mr Osei Yaw who made the call in an interview with the media in Takoradi blamed the activities of illegal mining and said they have contributed to the poor condition of the GWCL treatment machines and the water crisis in the Region.



"Unauthorized miners who have taken the law into their own hands and are mining illegally have resulted in such mess”, he stated.



He further admitted that illegal mining activities were adding more cost to the operations of the water company and called on Ghanaians to pay their water bills for the company to get funds for its activities.



Nana Yaw Barnie, Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GWCL, confirmed that their treatment machines at Daboase and other treatment plants in the region had deteriorated.

This, he said was affecting the quality of water being produced.



He explained that the turbidity of the raw water required additional treatment, which came at a high cost to the company.



“For instance, our machines often break down, which takes days to fix and extra cost in maintaining it because we have to import technicians from Tema,” he said.



“Sometimes we use 40 bags of Aluminum Oxynitride (alon) instead of ten bags to treat the water to make it safe for consumption due to the level of pollution”, he added.