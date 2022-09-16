Ga Dangbe Asafoatsemei, Asafoanyemei call on Mayor of Accra, pledge support to improve sanitation

The visit was to officially inform the Mayor of the outdooring of the Ga Dangbe Council

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

A delegation of Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei in Ga Dangbe state have called on the first female Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, to pledge their commitment and support to help improve sanitation in Accra.

Ga Asafoatse Onukpa, Captain Kojo Nseni Mankattah IV who led the 9-member delegation said the purpose of the visit was to officially inform the Mayor of the outdooring of the Ga Dangbe Council of Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei and a massive clean-up exercise in Accra to be organised on 8th of November 2022 as well as pledge their support to help improve sanitation in Accra.



"We are here to first and foremost apologize for not honouring your invitation to meet us before the celebration of the Homowo festival and assure you of our readiness as Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei in Ga Dangbe to work with you... You can call on us at any time and we will respond accordingly," he said.



He also informed the Mayor of a health screening exercise for residents of Accra and appealed for support.

The first female Mayor of Accra who welcomed the delegation acknowledged the importance of the traditional military units of the Ga Dangbe state and was hopeful that the collaboration would go a long way to actualise the President's vision to make Accra clean.



She said as part of measures to improve sanitation in the city, the Assembly recently launched the #BorlaIntoDrainsMustStop Campaign and pledged to support activities aimed at improving sanitation in Accra.