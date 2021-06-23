Ga-Dangbe youth back Henry Quartey to ‘Make Accra Work Again’

Greater Accra regional minister Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey is determined to rid Accra of some of its problems

He is confident that with sound leadership and support, Accra will become one of the most attractive cities on the continent



Some Ga-Dangbe youth believe in this dream and have declared their support for him



Some Ga youth have declared their support for Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, over his determination to ‘Make Accra Work Again’.



The group which calls itself Ga-Dangbe Concerned Youth Association (GDCYA) at a press conference held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 said that they have been impressed by the strides made by the minister since assuming office and will encourage him not to be deterred.



President of the Association, Nii Ayafio Tetteh I, appealed to the Ga Traditional Council, Assembly Members and other stakeholders in the city to offer their backing to Henry Quartey as he has ably demonstrated that he has the willingness to transform the capital city.



Nii Ayafio Tetteh I also called on the central government to give the minister all the powers and resources needed to execute his vision for the capital.

"We want to urge Hon. Henry Quartey to forge ahead, because we the Ga-Dangbe Concerned Youth Association are solidly behind him. He has our full support and we want to appeal to our chiefs and elders to help him achieve his objectives for the city,” he said.



Since his appointment, Henry Quartey has shown commitment and determination to solve some of the teething issues facing Ghana’s capital.



Two immediate challenges facing Henry Quartey is the relocation of onion sellers at Agbogbloshie and spare parts dealers at Abossey-Okai.



After initially agreeing to move before July 1, the onion traders went back on their word and vowed not to move but Henry Quartey has remained unshaken in his resolve to transform Agbogbloshie and has vowed to move them.



He said that ample time was given the traders to move to Adjen Kotoku but they have shown bad fate.



“Is it fair that we will use the taxpayers’ money to prepare a place for people who will not move for sixteen years? It is not fair. It’s not like we are forcing them and not given them ample time to move. We’ve prepared a place and given them the background," he is on record to have said.