Ga East MCE commends Queen Mother for building library complex for Adenkrebi M/A Basic School

The fully furnished library is stocked with books

A Developmental Queen Mother of Osu and resident of Adenkrebi, Naa Ashiokor Obaniehi I, has built a Library Complex for the Adenkrebi M/A Basic School.

The project, initiated by the Queen Mother as her way of facilitating the development of Adenkrebi, especially in the area of education, started in 2019 and completed in 2021.



With support from her husband, Mr. Collin Hyde Harrison, and some foreign philanthropists, Naa Ashiokor Obaniehi I, known in private life as, Mrs. Esther Adjorkor Hyde Harrison, who hails from Osu, resides in the United Kingdom (UK), but lives at Adenkrebi when in Ghana, constructed the Library Complex which cost hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis.



The fully furnished facility, stocked with books, has a projector installed to aid learning, a canteen with kitchen, and washrooms, with water and electricity connected.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, in a message delivered on her behalf by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, expressed profound appreciation for the gesture done the school and community by the Queen Mother and appealed to other philanthropic individuals and groups to emulate her.



She assured the Chief and Elders of Adenkrebi of the Assembly's commitment to addressing their developmental challenges, particularly in the roads, education, and water and sanitation sectors, indicating that plans are far advanced to refurbish the town's CHPS Compound and existing school blocks while efforts were being made to continue the abandoned GETFund project in the school.

Hon. Kaakie Mann entreated the pupils to make good use of the facility to enrich their studies and charged the teachers to ensure its proper use.



Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, the Head of Monitoring and Supervision (M&S), Dr. Stephen Arthur, espoused the sterling performance of the school in recent BECE attributing it the provision of infrastructure and quality teaching and supervision by the Directorate.



He said the Education Directorate will supervise and monitor the use of the library and ensure its proper use and longevity.







The Headteacher of Adenkrebi M/A Basic School, Mr. Gideon Nutsugah, thanked the Queen Mother and her husband for the wonderful gift to the school and their selfless commitment to improving the lives of the people of Adenkrebi.

He promised to take good care of the library and noted that it would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.



The inauguration was witnessed by several dignitaries including traditional authorities from Osu, Adenkrebi, and neighbouring communities.



