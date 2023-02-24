Ga East MCE extends support to underprivileged people and deprived communities,, gives streetlight bulbs to Abokobi lorry station

The MCE presented the polytank to the residents of Klokoto

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has donated a 1,400-litre capacity polytank to some underprivileged residents of Klokoto, near Abokobi, in the Municipality.

The gesture follows a request made to the Hon. MCE when she paid a visit to them during her stakeholder-community engagements last year.



According to Hon. Kaakie Mann, her passion is to see people in underdeveloped areas of the Municipality also enjoy their share of the development cake notwithstanding the size or scope.



"As the MCE, I represent all the people including small communities and the needy in society. Someone may need just a small polytank and a borehole and be able to share with the family and neighbours, and this is what I'm seeking to address", she remarked.



Hon. Kaakie Mann recalled that the beneficiaries during Christmas last year appealed to her to support them with a polytank to store water from a borehole when she visited them.



Touched by their plights and desirous to bring socio-economic relief to the underprivileged in society, on Thursday, 23rd February, 2023, presented a 1,400-litre capacity polytank to two women at Klokoto, near Abokobi.



The beneficiaries, Vida Kai Adjetey, 65, and Nedy Adjetey, 78, both expressed immense gratitude to the Hon. MCE for her generosity and good heart towards the people especially the elderly.

They pledged to put the storage facility to good use to benefit all the residents in the vicinity who lacks potable water in their homes.



Last year, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann donated a similar facility to residents of Annan Charles also near Abokobi.



Earlier, the Hon. MCE presented two (2) streetlight bulbs to the Abokobi branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to be installed at the Abokobi lorry station to illuminate the place and enhance security at night.



The leadership thanked her for the kind gesture and assured her they will fix it at the right places to serve the purpose for which they requested.



The drivers around who were visibly elated expressed their appreciation to the Hon. MCE for granting their request.