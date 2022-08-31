0
Ga East MCE hands over school furniture to Municipal Education Directorate

Kaakie Mann Presents Desks The MCE stated that the presentation formed part of the government's commitment to education growth

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly ( GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, handed over two hundred dual desks to the Municipal Education Directorate on Monday 29th August, 2022 at Abokobi.

The dual desks were received from the Ministry of Education and are meant to augment educational infrastructure in schools in the country and improve the quality of education at the basic level.

Presenting the furniture, Hon Elizabeth Kaakie Mann noted that the gesture formed part of her and the government's commitment towards advancing education in the municipality and the country as a whole.

She charged the Education Directorate to ensure fair distribution and maintenance of the dual desks.

Madam Gifty Asiedu, Deputy Director in Charge of Finance and Administration at the Municipal Education Directorate received the furniture on behalf of the Directorate.

She commended the MCE for her hard work and thanked her for the gesture which she noted will help improve the quality of education in the Municipality and pledged to ensure swift distribution of the desks to the schools.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by officials from the Assembly including the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, Municipal Internal Auditor (MIA), Mr. Daniel Tetteh, Public Relations Officer, Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, and Procurement Officer, Sakina Fusseini.

The Education Directorate was represented by the Head of Monitoring and Supervision, Dr. Stephen Arthur, Human Resource Manager, Mr. Winfred Addae, Head of Education Management Information System (EMIS), Rev. Asante Botwe, Public Relations Officer, Mr. Seth Anyormi, and Logistics Officer, Madam Lucy Agyinsam.

The donation follows a similar one done in April this year through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

