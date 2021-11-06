Ga East MCE hosts university students

The MCE in a group photo with the students

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of Wisconsin International University College Ghana (WIUC-G) has paid a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, at the her Office at Abokobi.

The move was to officially congratulate Hon. Kaakie Mann on her nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the subsequent 100% confirmation by the Assembly to become the second (2nd) female and fourth (4th) MCE for Ga East.



It was also to introduce themselves, seek her blessings and advice, and facilitate the deepening of the relationship between the Assembly and the School for mutual interests.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann welcomed the SRC Council and expressed her commitment towards their cause and advised them to work together as a team, be loyal to each other and work hard in their various positions held.



She again assured the SRC that her doors were always opened and for any future collaboration, she and the Assembly were ready to guide and support.

The SRC President, Paul Adu-Gyamfi, on behalf of the Executive, congratulated Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann and also expressed their sincere gratitude to her for making time out of her busy schedule to interact with them.



He added that the SRC Council was sure that under her leadership, her wisdom and guidance will help them strive to greater heights.



The other members of the team (Executive) were Charlotte Acquah (Vice President), Florence Akpene (Secretary), Magdalene Kobbinah (Financial Controller), Ebenaita Norbu (P.R.O), Reagan Elisha Ghartey Mould (External Affairs President ), Ophelia Mensah (External Affairs Secretary ), and Stephen Nii Nortey Anum (Chairman of Council of Hall Presidents).