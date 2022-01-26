Ga East MCE marks 'My First Day at School'

The MCE with some of the school children

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East Assembly, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, visited some schools to mark the commencement of the new academic year.

The visit by the MCE was to also welcome new entrants in observation of the annual ‘My First Day at School’ program, used to mark the entry of new children into public basic schools.



The MCE in the company of the Presiding Member - Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director - Mrs Vera Akuffo-Mante, and the Municipal Director of Education (MDE) - Mr. Francis Steel, among other officials, visited seven (7) schools.



The schools the team visited included Abokobi Presby, Akporman Model, Kwabenya-Atomic M/A, Taifa St. Dominic Roman Catholic, Taifa Community Cluster, Kwabenya M/A Cluster and Haatso Calvary Presby.



A presentation of items such as soft drinks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers and branded exercise books, donated by the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was made to the children by the MCE and her team who were joined in each school by their respective assemblymen.



Speaking to the media, Madam Kaakie Mann noted the importance of My First Day at School, stating that it helps inculcate a love for schooling into the children.

“I am happy with what I have seen today. The children have come in their numbers and I will encourage the parents to maintain an interest in their children’s education. Education is everything. Like the saying goes ‘education is the key to success,” she added.



On the growth of education in her municipality, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann said her area has had impressive results to show as an old student of Abokobi Junior High was a member of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz winning team.



She expressed hope that the new entrants will one day rise to also make history in the name of the municipality.



As part of her interaction with the children, the MCE was treated to songs and rhymes by the students which she happily danced to.



