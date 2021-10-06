Ga East MCE nominee's UPSA degree in question as name missing from 2012 graduates list

Ga East MCE nominee, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann

An investigation conducted by the CTV morning show, Dwabremu, led by host Nana Yaw Adwenpa, has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, did not obtain a degree from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) as she claims on her CV.

In her curriculum vitae, which was submitted to the ministerial committee that vetted all the metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive hopefuls, Elizabeth Mann said she obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration from UPSA in 2012.



However, painstaking investigations conducted by the CTV morning show team led by Nana Yaw Adwenpa, revealed that the information provided on her CV relative to her university degree is not accurate.



The Dwabremu host, who broke the story, cited a document published by the then-Director of Academic Affairs of UPSA in November 2012, Mr Daniel Bukari, which contains the names of all the students who graduated from UPSA with a degree in Business Administration.



Elizabeth Kaakie Mann's name is not on that list of graduates.



According to Nana Yaw Adwenpa, further checks from the Academic Affairs Directorate of UPSA revealed that Elizabeth Kaakie Mann was never a student of UPSA pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at any point in time between 2009 and 2012.

In addition, it came to light during CTV's investigation into this matter that UPSA does not offer any degree programme named: "Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration" as claimed by the nominee.



Instead, the Business Administration degree offered at UPSA is a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme.



It will be recalled that the Ministerial Committee, which vetted aspirants for the positions of MMDCE, recommended Elizabeth Kaakie Mann as MCE for Ga East.



The committee stated in its report that Kaakie Mann possesses a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from UPSA.



On Monday, 4 October 2021, Nana Yaw Adwenpa spoke to Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann and asked for her comments on the findings of CTV's investigation.

She promised to call back later with a response. However, that has not been the case.



CTV made further strenuous efforts to reach her again for comments but to no avail, as she has not responded to the station’s numerous calls and messages.



CTV has also learnt that the confirmation of Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, as the MCE for the Ga-East Municipal Assembly, which was expected to be held on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, has been postponed to Friday, 8 October 2021.



The Presidency, Ministry of Local Government, MP for Dome-Kwabenya Adwoa Safo and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the municipality are tight-lipped on the reasons for the postponement of the confirmation but sources within the Ga East Municipal Assembly say it is linked to the exposé on the nominee's university degree.



CTV has also picked signals that certain elements within the corridors of power and the hierarchy of the NPP in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, have vowed to push for the confirmation of Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, who named First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as one of her referees on her CV.