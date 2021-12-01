Ga East MCE presents 100 streetlights to residents' associations

Elizabeth Kaakie Mann presenting the streetlights

Source: Edwin Ocansey, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has presented 100 streetlights to 23 Residents’ Associations (RAs) and two health facilities in the municipality.

She made the presentation at a town-hall meeting held on Thursday, 25th November, 2021, at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Haatso.



In June 2021, the assembly requested the various residents’ associations to submit their priority needs for the assembly to plan and strategize on how to address them. 33 out of over 50 residents associations in the municipality responded urgently to this call and submitted their priority needs. Following the change in administration, the new MCE, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, began to discuss with Management how to address the concerns of the Residents’ Associations.



On 8th November 2021, the MCE met with the executives of the various Associations where she outlined the strategies the Assembly intended to use to facilitate the redress of their developmental challenges.



Speaking at the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive stated that the Assembly has prioritized improving security situation in the communities and also boost economic activities in the evenings.

She noted that the gesture was part of the Assembly's commitment towards finding solutions to their numerous developmental challenges and said more of such would follow.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann appealed to the RAs to help maintain the streetlights to ensure lasting use for the benefit of all.



Each of the 23 Residents’ Associations received four (4) streetlights while the Ga East MunicipalHospital and Abokobi Health Centre received 5 and 3 streetlights respectively.



The beneficiaries thanked the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for responding to their needs while appealing for more to ensure their communities are well illuminated to ward off criminals and criminal activities.