Ga East supports Homowo celebration in the municipality

Some of the items presented for the Homowo celebration

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), on Friday, 13th August, 2021, presented various food items and cash amounts as a token to support the celebration of this year's Homowo in the Municipality.

The items included bags of Maize, gallons of Palm Oil, cartons of Soft Drinks and Malt, bottles of Schnapps, crates of Beer and packs of Bottled Water.



In a message delivered on her behalf by the Presiding Member (PM), Hon Jesse Nii Noi Anum,, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, acknowledged the crucial and significant role of the Traditional Authorities in the development of the Municipality and commended them on their support and cooperation for the Assembly in executing its development agenda.



She congratulated the Ga Community in the Municipality on the celebration of Homowo and seized the opportunity to appeal to the Chiefs and Queenmothers in the Municipality to mobilize the people to promote peace and development while instillng discipline in the people, especially the youth to ensure they do not lead deviant lifestyles to the detriment of their families and nation in general.



She again appealed to the traditional authorities to rally their people in support of the agenda, "Let's Make Accra Work", by the Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, to help realize the vision of His Excellency, President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision to make "Accra the Cleanest City in Africa".

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ga Community in the Ga East Municipality, the President of the Ga East Chiefs' Association and Chief of Abokobi, Hon Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu, expressed utmost appreciation to the Assembly and, especially the Municipal Chief Executive, for the gesture and praised the healthy and cordial relationship between them.







The Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, was accompanied by Assembly Members for Kwabenya - Hon. Bright Paul Mintah, Dome West - Hon. Ebenezer Kwao, and Hon. Joseph Iddrisu Boakye, to present the items and cash amounts to the traditional authorities within their respective jurisdictions.