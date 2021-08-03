Ga Mantse celebrates 50th birthday with call for calm ahead of Homowo

• The Ga Mantse turned 50 on Tuesday, August 2

• The King admonished the people of Accra to live in unity



• Prez Akufo-Addo extended his goodwill message to the King



Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday, August 2, 2021 amidst merry-making at his palace in Accra.



The King of Accra’s birthday party was graced by a host of dignitaries which included the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, , Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, among others.



Deputy Chief of Staff, Adumuah Bossman, who represented the president extended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s goodwill message to the Ga Mantse.

He explained the president's physical absence saying, “We have the Angolan President as our guest and our President is hosting him so his movement is restricted but he said one thing which prompted us to come here.”



The President said, “The Ga Mantse is my neighbour and I reside in the same community with him so I can’t say I have forgotten or have no knowledge about his birthday, because it will mean that I’m not aware of my security.



“He saw a lot of cars passing, so he sent us to come here and send his goodwill message to the King directly.”



Speaking to the media, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru admonished the people of Accra to live in peace and harmony.



“I bring you goodwill and urge Gas to love themselves and others so that Accra would be united up until when we celebrate Homowo.





“President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke extensively about the COVID-19 recently and I also plead everyone to observe the COVID-19 protocols. Wear your mask and don’t put yourself in danger.”



The Homowo festivities would take place later this month.



Watch video below



