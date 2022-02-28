Ga Mantse makes historic visit to Ile-Ife in Nigeria

The Ga Mantse shares a chat with the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II of Ile-Ife

GaDangmes migrated from Nigeria

Ga Mantse visits Ile-Ife with 23 others



Ga Mantse receives rousing welcome in Ile-Ife



A historic meeting between the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II of Ile-Ife, has taken place in Nigeria.



The two traditional heads met during the annual Aje Festival of Ile-Ife where the GaDangme people are believed to have migrated from.



The Aje Festival, according to a statement by the Office of the Ga Mantse, is celebrated every February.



This year's event is championed by the Global Aje Ambassador, Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade.

The Ga people share a unique history with the Nigerian people of Ile-Ife because it is from here that they migrated from, to their current habitats in the south of Ghana.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who is also the President of the Ga Traditional Council, visited the Ooni of Ile-Ife’s palace in the company of Numo Akwaa Mensah III, Nai Wolomor representing all Wolomei, Otublohum Mantse, Nii Dodoo Nsaki III, Asere Tsonor Mantse Nii Quao Donkor III, Abola Mantse Nii Ahene Nunoo III, Nii Adote Tsofatse I, Counsel of the GTC representing Sempe Mantse, and Ga Mantse Sentse Nii Tetteh Ashong V representing the Ga Paramount Stool Dzase.



The rest are the Ga State Akwarshongtse Nii Boi Kakadan II, Ga Mantse Asafoatse Captain Nseni Kojo Mankattah IV representing Asafoatsemei, Manyé Yarborkaa Ohetse I of Kwabenya Musu Koo, Chief of Staff Justice Naa Yarley Sarkodie- Mensah, Head of Business, Investment & Development Directorate Hon. Lawrence Adjei and the coordinator for the Royal Service Guard Nii Shippi Nshornaa Jata.



“Traditional groups at the Ooni's Palace welcomed their GaDangme family with music and dance performances as the royal guests took their seats.



“The Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II of Ile Ife majestically walked straight into the open arms of his Royal Brother King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse. Happiness engulfed the Hall with everyone clapping while drummers did their usual gor-goorn-gor-gor,” said a statement by the Office of the Ga Mantse posted on Facebook.



The post further said the standing ovation was only curtailed after 7 minutes because the Ooni of Ife pleaded for it so that his Royal Brother would be formally welcomed back to his roots.

“The traditional way of the Oba's acknowledging the presence of their King was to kneel and lie face down while acknowledging the supremacy of the Paramount Seat of the Ooni of Ife and requesting for his blessings. The response from the Ooni of Ife determines whether they rise up or lay postrate at that position.



“The Ooni of Ife addressed the gathering narrating the history of the Yoruba and GaDangme People,” it added.



The Ooni further commented on how he had met King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in 2016 in Accra and had promised to host him in Ile Ife after he had been crowned with the symbolic Adowa Fai, the authority of the Ga people.







