Ga Mantse sets up committee to investigate ownership of Achimota Forest land

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has set up a committee to probe the ownership of the Achimota Forest land.



In a statement issued on May 24, 2022 and copied to GhanaWeb, the Ga Traditional Council indicated that the probe has become necessary following some contrary statements on who the true owners of the Achimota Forest land are after the government released parts of the land to the Owoo family.



“The attention of the Ga Traditional Council has been drawn to news of the release of portions of the Achimota Forest to the Owoo family and matters arising thereafter.



"The Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has set up a committee of eminent Chiefs and stakeholders to investigate all matters leading to the said release. A report on the findings and consequent actions will be made available to the General Public,” portions of the statement read.

The statement of the Ga Traditional Council comes after the Osu Stool said that it has not made any statement on the ongoing discussion about the ownership of the Achimota Forest land.



According to the Osu Stool, statements made by the two persons, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and Nii O. T. Ankrah, saying that the Owoo Family are not the pre-acquisition owners of the Achimota Forest are their opinions and do not represent the stool.



In a statement released on May 23, 2022 and copied to GhanaWeb, the Osu Stool said that Nii Nortey Adumuah IV has been indefinitely suspended from the stool and cannot make any statement on its behalf.







