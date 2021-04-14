Ga Manye returns home to a rousing welcome

Naa Deede Omaadru III (M) returned to Ghana after a five-year stay abroad

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Paramount Queen of the Ga State, Naa Deede Omaadru III has returned home to Ghana after a five-year stay abroad due to ill health.

Naa Deede Omaadru III – Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State who was enstooled in 1963 and has reigned successfully for 58 years was received at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday 13th April 2021, by a high powered Ga-Dangme delegation led by the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council – Nii Adote Otintor III, Greater Accra Regional Minister – Hon. Henry Quartey (MP), Council of State representative for Greater Accra – Hon. Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Former Greater Accra Regional Minister – Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, amongst others, amidst royal drumming and a rich display of the Ga-Dangme culture and tradition.



Other notable members of the welcoming delegation were the Director of Operations at the Office of the President – Lord Oblitey Commey, Presidential Advisor – Hon. Oboshie Sai-Cofie, NPP Regional Chairman – Divine Otoo Agorhom, Mayor of Accra – Adjei Sowah, former Mayor of Accra – Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije (MP), CODA CEO – Jerry Ahmed Shaib, former Deputy Regional Minister – Hon. Elizabeth Kwaatsoo Sackey, Justice Naa Yarley Sarkodie, the La Kpaa Wulormor, President of the Greater Accra Market Queens Association – Mercy NeeDjan, Ga Dagme Queen Mothers Association and other eminent Queen Mothers.



Naa Ga – the founder of the Naa Omaadru Foundation, visibly overwhelmed by the rousing welcome and reception accorded her, expressed her appreciation to the President of the Republic of Ghana – His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ga Mantse – King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Regional Minister Hon. Henry Quartey (MP), and queen mothers of the Ga State for the significant roles they had played in ensuring her befitting welcome.



"I thank Stanley Nii Agyiri Blankson and Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije for their immense support. I'm happy to have come to meet people from both NPP and NDC; it symbolises unity and is an indication that we are one people. That is what I like to see. So that one day when the almighty God calls me to rest, it will be said that I also played my part in uniting the Ga Dangme people."



She further re-echoed the need for the Ga-Dangme people to unite to propel massive development as well as safeguard the future of the Ga child.

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah expressed the joy her return had aroused in the hearts of all well-meaning Gas.



"We're extremely grateful for your return and the presence of all political heads across the political divide, our chiefs, queens, elders of the Ga state are united in welcoming you.



It's significant to say that we are very much united and the Ga-Adangbe people have taken their place in the system of governance in this country," he emphasised.



The Ga Manye moved through some historic streets of Accra and was later welcomed by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the Gã Mantsɛ Stool House in Ga Mashie, where the High Priest – Nae Wulormor Nummo Akwaa Mensah II, performed some customary rites for her after a long stay abroad. She was then accompanied by the Ga Mantsɛ, Ga Asafoatsɛ, Abola Mantsɛ and other kingsmen to her stool house where she performed some rites after a long stay away.



She is expected to pay a courtesy call on the president of the republic and the first lady in subsequent days.