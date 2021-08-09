Ga Municipal Health Directorate holds Mid-Year Review Meeting

The meeting brought together various stakeholders in the health sector within the Municipality

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Ga East Municipal Health Directorate has organized a stakeholder meeting to review its activities within the first half of the year, 2021.

The meeting brought together various stakeholders in the health sector, including administrators, medical officers and nurses, the Municipal Assembly, Education Directorate and the media.



There were various presentations on Health Promotion, Reproductive and Child Health, Disease Control, Nutrition, Health Information, HIV and Mental Health.



Presentations were also made by the Ga East Municipal Hospital, Abokobi Health Centre, and Taifa Polyclinic on their activities within the period under review.



Delivering an update on COVID-19 cases in the Municipality, the Municipal Director of Health Service (MDHS), Dr Selorm Kutsoati, lamented the blatant disregard for the preventive protocols which has resulted in a surge in the cases.



She stated that aside figures from the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC), located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital, the Municipality has recorded 1,074 cases just between March and December, 2020.

The MDHS disclosed that the average cases per day in July, 2021 stood at 5.5 while that of August, 2021 (just the first week) is 13.4 cases per day with a total of 1,778 cases recorded between March, 2020 and June, 2021 (704 cases recorded from March to December, 2020).



She added that the mortality rate for first half of 2021 alone stood at 11 compared to the 16 recorded at the onset of the pandemic last year.



Dr. Mrs. Selorm Kutsoati said the situation is alarming and appealed to the Assembly and all stakeholders to strictly enforce the protocols to ensure that the spread of the pandemic is curtailed in the Municipality.



The Mid-Year Review Meeting also brought to light increased cases of diabetes and increasing numbers of babies being started on complementary foods at three (3) months instead of the six (6) months recommended.



Dr. Mrs. Kutsoati applauded the hard work and selfless dedication of health personnel in the Municipality and encouraged them to deliver more to place the Municipality high on the ratings of the Greater Accra Regional Health Service and at the national level.

She commended the Taifa Polyclinic for starting theatre services notwithstanding the relatively small area they occupy as a health facility as well as the Abokobi Health Centre for increasing and maintaining their clientele despite their premises not being visible due to the ongoing construction of the new OPD.



The Presiding Member (PM) and Assembly Member for Haatso, Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, congratulated the health staff on their excellent performance and urged them to intensify public education on the COVID-19 pandemic and other health concerns in the Municipality.



