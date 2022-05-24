0
Ga Traditional Council sets up committee to investigate release of Achimota Forest land to family

Achimota Forest 1ab.png A drone shot of the Achimota forest land

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Ga Traditional Council says it has set up a committee to investigate the release of portions of the Achimota forest land to the Owoo family.

Government has come under severe criticism following reports that it had ceded portions of the Achimota Forest to the Owoo family.

The Council, in a statement signed by Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse, and Mankralo of the Ga State, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Tuesday, said its attention had been drawn to news of the said release.

It said the council had, therefore, set up a committee of eminent chiefs and stakeholders to investigate the matter.

The statement assured that a report on the findings and consequent actions would be made available to the public.

“The Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II have set up a committee of eminent Chiefs and stakeholders to investigate all matters leading to the said release,” it said.

