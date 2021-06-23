Ga Traditional Council urged to support Regional Minister

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Source: GNA

The Ga Dangbe Concerned Youth Association (GDCYA) has entreated the Ga Traditional Council to support the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, in his quest to make “Greater Accra work again.”

Nii Ayaafio, Tetteh I, President of the association, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said the Minister was delivering on his mandate and that it was high time the youth supported him to succeed.



This follows reports that traders at the Agbogbloshie Onion Market were unhappy with the Minister concerning the relocation of the market for renovation works.

Nii Ayaafio called on the Ga Traditional Council and Assembly Members to rally behind the Regional Minister to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



He pledged the Ga-Dangbe youth's unflinching support to the Minister and said, "We want to urge Hon. Henry Quartey to forge ahead, because we the Ga-Dangbe Concerned Youth Association are solidly behind him.”