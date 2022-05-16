28
Menu
News

Ga Traditional task force storms Abeka Pentecost, LightHouse for violating noise ban

Ga Traditional Council Abeka Church Raid.png The ban on drumming and noisemaking is supposed to be in effect

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Task force from the Ga Traditional Council has seized instruments of some churches in Accra for flouting the ban on noisemaking and drumming in the capital.

The churches include the Abeka and Odorkor branches of the Church of Pentecost, the Darkuman branch of LightHouse chapel among others.

The task force has taken the instruments of the churches away after they stormed the worship centres on Sunday.

The one-month ban in the Ga state is on any form of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drumming, playing of all other musical instruments and clapping of hands.

The ban is a very significant event in the run-up to the revered annual traditional Homowo festival of the Ga people.

According to the custodians of the Ga customs and traditions, during this period, the Ga state fasts and prays for rainfall, a bountiful harvest and good tidings.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024