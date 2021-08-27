Ga West Assembly sacks hawkers from Pokuase interchange; 10 prosecuted

10 recalcitrant traders were arrested yesterday and put before court for prosecution

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson has begun an exercise to rid of hawkers trading along the newly constructed Pokuase interchange.

A task force on Friday morning, August 27, 2021, demolished all makeshift structures belonging to hawkers around the Pokuase Interchange.



This was after the traders and other people who engaged in unauthorized activities on the pavements of Pokuase Interchange had been cautioned to leave all pavements.



Some of the affected people cooperated with the task force, while others resisted.

According to the MCE, the activities of street hawkers along the Pokuase interchange have been one cause of concern as drivers and passengers say their activities are a cause of traffic congestion.



Clement Wilkinson indicated that 10 recalcitrant traders on the pavements of Pokuase Interchange were arrested yesterday and put before court for prosecution.



He, therefore, cautioned all illegal activities on the interchange to halt with immediate effect.