Ga West MCE assesses flood prone areas

Mr. Wilkinson addressing the media

On Friday, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Clement Wilkinson, toured 11 electoral areas in the municipality to identify flood-prone areas and structures on waterways.

Similarly, it was to improve flood risk and solid waste and also improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted flood-prone low-income communities in Greater Accra.



The areas toured included Amasaman, Sapeiman, Mahean, Deideman, Nsakina, Kutunse, Kotoku, Three Junction and Obeyeyie, among others.



In an interview with the media after the tour, he said the action was necessitated by complaints by some residents and also formed part of his administration’s effort to ensure sanity in the vicinity.



The issue of flooding, he said, had been an age-old worrying phenomenon that required the collective efforts of all stakeholders to bring to an end.



The MCE hinted at plans for the demolition of all constructions on waterways.

“I am here to caution residents who have built on waterways to relocate; the next time I come here, it will be a demolition exercise. We are going to pull down all those structures built on waterways within the municipality,” he stated.



He said the government had managed to get the respective assemblies to work more closely together by providing technical knowledge and resources, adding that his outfit was committed to finding solutions to the sanitation challenges in the municipality.



The MCE said the assembly was making efforts to fix poor roads in some parts of the municipality as part of the implementation of the ‘Year of Roads” project by the government.



Eric Donkor, Municipal Work Engineer at the assembly, said some challenges the assembly faced included the lack of cooperation from members of the community.



He said the assembly would involve stakeholders in the implementation of projects to know their thoughts and how to go about them.