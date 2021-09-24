Ga chiefs serve warning to persons arrogating royal titles illegally

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I with his new chiefs and some of his subjects

• Oblieman has new developmental chiefs

• These chiefs are mostly from the United States of America



• The royal family is warning those who illegally confer people with royal titles to desist from doing so



The Dzaasetse of the Ga Abola Piam Royal family house, Nii Ayi Ana Kon Teh I, has served a strong warning to self-styled Ga Matsemei (royals) who go about conferring titles on people to desist from doing so.



He also appealed to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to deal assiduously and give fair judgement on the cases before it so as to promote peace and development of the Ga state.



He made this known during the induction of some new American citizens as chiefs in the area, a statement has said.

The Overlord of Oblieman, in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, who performed the ceremony, urged the new chiefs to develop and unite Africans through their roles.



He also charged them to uphold and respect the oath they have sworn, while reminding them that the two kingdoms, the Anamase and Oblieman Royal kingdoms, will be looking up to them for their projects, hopeful that it will bring the community progress and development.



The new chiefs are Fredrick Lee Mchenry, who will be known as Nii Abajafo I, the Grand Abassador for Abola Piam and Anamase Royal Alliance Council (A.R.A.C); Saquane Milton, now known as Nii Aleenor I, Ambassador of Abola Piam and A.R.A.C; Stacey Lee Allen, now Nii Afeeomomo 1 of Abola Piam and A.R.A.C.



The rest are Luke Solomon Staint Axum, who is now Nii Tesaa 1, Ambassador of Entertainment for Abola Piam and A.R.A.C; Michael Sheffield, now Nii Kenkeefior 1, Minister of Finance Abola Piam and A.R.A.C; and Anya Mcherny, as Asafoanye Nkeleele.



“Coming to Africa and Ghana for the first time was the reincarnation of African-American to trace their DNA back in Africa. The time has come for the power of the people to work and we in America will use all our connections and contact to develop our homeland Ghana and Africa as a whole," the USA Grand Master of Masonic United Nations, Nii Abajafo I, formerly known as Mr. Frederick Lee Mc Henry, said.

The development queen mother of Oblieman, Naa Mansa Adaklu I, popularly known in private life as Gracela Blackstone, reiterated the commitment of the newly installed chiefs to bringing more good things to the two kingdoms so as to benefit the people and the entire nation.



Naa Mansa Adaklu I also expressed a lot of optimism about tackling socio-economic redevelopment of the country.



According to her, areas such as agriculture, education, housing and skill training for the youth to be self-sufficient will remain their topmost priorities.