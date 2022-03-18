7
Menu
News

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko sparks debate on Ghana going to the IMF or accepting e-levy

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has said that there is supposed to be a national debate on what the country wants.

According to him, the year began without the usual injection of $3bn of Eurobond cash.

He indicated that the plan for Ghana’s COVID-19 recovery programme was hinged on e-levy.

But from the look of things, he believes that e-levy may not be passed by Parliament and therefore there is the need for a debate on what the people of Ghana want.

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko made this known on his social media.

“2022 began without the usual $3bn injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK. There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana.”

The Government of Ghana in its 2022 budget indicated that it intends to introduce the e-levy.

However, this faced major opposition from some sections of Ghanaians who indicated that it was thievery.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary says in the unlike event that the levy is passed, the NDC intend scraping it.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition
Akufo-Addo's 2016 tweet on cedi depreciation comes back to haunt him
Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger breaks silence
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor released
Nigeria employ Ghanaian spies to monitor Black Stars ahead of World Cup play-off
Ghanaian actress used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery
Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO