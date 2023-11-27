Gabby Otchere-Darko commends national security for preventing ‘potential violent clashes’ at Mahama’s office

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commented on the brandishing of weapons by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the residence of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a post shared on X on Monday, November 27, 2023, Gabby indicated that but for the intervention of the National Security agencies in the country, there would have been a violent clash at the residence of the former president, who is the flagbearer of the NDC.



He, therefore, commended the leaders of Ghana’s national security apparatus for acting swiftly to avert the near clash at the former president’s residence and also the potential violence that could have been seen at the final funeral rites of the late Berekumhene last week.



“I must commend the National Security Minister, the National Security Coordinator and the intelligence service for taking two separate proactive steps to avoid what could potentially have provoked violent clashes in (1) Berekum during a royal funeral and (2) sleepy Cantonments at the Office of the NDC Presidential Candidate,” he said.



Gabby also commended the deputy national communication director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, for adhering to the advice of National Security not to hold a planned demonstration at Mahama’s office, where the youth of the NDC were also going to have a clean-up exercise.



“We should also be grateful to those who did not insist on their “rights” but, for the sake of peace, succumbed to the persuasion from NatSec, like Ernest Owusu Bempah,” he said.



Read his post below:

I must commend the National Security Minister, the National Security Coordinator and the intelligence service for taking two separate proactive steps to avoid what could potentially have provoked violent clashes in (1) Berekum during a royal funeral and (2) sleepy Cantonments at… — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 27, 2023

BAI/OGB